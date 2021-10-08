PODCAST: Notre Dame's QB situation, wide receivers, Virginia Tech preview

On Friday, Oct. 8, BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel joined Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM. They preview Notre Dame’s trip to Virginia Tech and make predictions, discuss the Irish's quarterback situation and examine the wide receiver outlook after a season-ending injury to Joe Wilkins Jr.

Embed content not available

----

• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.