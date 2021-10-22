 PODCAST: What is the hardest remaining game for Notre Dame football, Fighting Irish vs. USC final thoughts
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-22 11:55:08 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Notre Dame’s hardest remaining game, Irish vs. USC final thoughts

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football
Notre Dame begins the second half of its season Saturday against USC. (Chad Weaver/BGI)
Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
On Friday, Oct. 22, BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel joined Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM. They discuss the most difficult remaining game on Notre Dame’s schedule, preview the 92nd meeting between Notre Dame and USC and give some predictions for the final score.

