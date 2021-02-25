 PODCAST: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Quarterbacks & Running Backs Spring Preview
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-25 12:54:28 -0600') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Notre Dame Quarterbacks & Running Backs Spring Preview

BlueandGold.com
Staff
BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer and Lou Somogyi gather to begin their position-by-position series to preview what to expect this spring. The guys discuss Notre Dame's quarterbacks and running backs. What/who are the X-factors of the groups? Are the units better than they were in 2020?

----

