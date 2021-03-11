 PODCAST: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Offensive & Defensive Line Spring Preview
PODCAST: Notre Dame Offensive & Defensive Line Spring Preview

How important is Jarrett Patterson to the 2021 Notre Dame offensive line? We discuss in our latest podcast.
How important is Jarrett Patterson to the 2021 Notre Dame offensive line? We discuss in our latest podcast. (Mike Miller)
BlueandGold.com
Staff
BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer and Lou Somogyi gather to continue their position-by-position series to preview what to expect this spring. The guys discuss Notre Dame's offensive line and defensive line in this episode. What/who are the X-factors of the groups? Are the units better than they were in 2020?

