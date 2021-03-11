 PODCAST: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Offensive And Defensive Line Spring Preview
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-11 15:01:52 -0600') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Notre Dame Offensive & Defensive Line Spring Preview

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football rising senior offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson
Senior Jarrett Patterson is Notre Dame’s lone returning starter on the offensive line, but he could end up switching positions. (Mike Miller)
BlueandGold.com
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer and Lou Somogyi gather to continue their position-by-position series to preview what to expect this spring. The guys discuss Notre Dame’s offensive line and defensive line in this episode. What/who are the X-factors of the groups? Are the units better than they were in 2020?

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!


CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CONVERSATION IN ROCKNE’S ROUNDTABLE!

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}