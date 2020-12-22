Notre Dame inked 26 prospects during the early signing period last week, which included three new additions to the class. BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer and Patrick Engel discuss those recruits, plus two other prospects the Irish hope to add during the February signing period in the latest podcast episode of Pod Like A Champion.

You can listen to the embedded episode below or find us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever else you listen to your podcasts.