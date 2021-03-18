 PODCAST: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Linebacker & Defensive Back Spring Preview
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-18 15:02:38 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Notre Dame Linebacker & Defensive Back Spring Preview

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football rising senior safety Houston Griffith
Can Houston Griffith take the next step in his game in a Notre Dame uniform? (BGI)
BlueandGold.com
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer and Lou Somogyi gather to continue their position-by-position series to preview what to expect this spring. The guys discuss Notre Dame’s linebackers and defensive backs in this episode. What/who are the X-factors of the groups? Are the units better than they were in 2020?

To listen to our previous spring preview podcasts, click here.


CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CONVERSATION IN ROCKNE’S ROUNDTABLE!

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}