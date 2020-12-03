The ACC chopped a game off Notre Dame and Clemson’s schedules, therein sending the Irish to the conference title game and turning Notre Dame’s Saturday game against Syracuse into the regular-season finale. Elsewhere, Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea's head coaching prospects get interesting with an opening at his alma mater.

BlueandGold.com's Patrick Engel and Lou Somogyi break it all down the the latest episode of The Irish Huddle. You can listen to the embedded podcast episode below or find us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.