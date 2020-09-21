PODCAST: Notre Dame Gets Win No. 2, And It Was Never In Doubt
On the latest episode of The Irish Huddle, BlueandGold.com’s Lou Somogyi and Patrick Engel discuss short-handed Notre Dame's 52-0 dusting of South Florida, which moved the Irish to 2-0 this season.
You can listen to the podcast here or find us wherever you get your podcasts.
If you’d rather watch the podcast, click play in the YouTube video below. Like the video and subscribe to us on YouTube for more content.
