 BlueAndGold - PODCAST: Notre Dame Football Spring Position Battles & More
PODCAST: Notre Dame Football Spring Position Battles & More

BlueandGold.com
Staff
BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer and Lou Somogyi gather for a fresh episode of the Irish Huddle. Topics just two days ahead of the start of spring ball include position battles to keep an eye on, Brian Kelly being named a top three coach in college football and ranking the Notre Dame position groups from No. 10 to No. 1.

