BlueAndGold - PODCAST: Notre Dame Football Spring Position Battles & More

PODCAST: Notre Dame Football Spring Position Battles & More
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer and Lou Somogyi gather for a fresh episode of the Irish Huddle. Topics just two days ahead of the start of spring ball include position battles to keep an eye on, Brian Kelly being named a top three coach in college football and ranking the Notre Dame position groups from No. 10 to No. 1.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.