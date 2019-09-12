Notre Dame takes on New Mexico this weekend in a game that on paper seems like it should be a mismatch. There is a lot at stake for Notre Dame this weekend, and it goes well beyond the final score of its matchup against the Lobos.

Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell break down why this game is important for the Fighting Irish. Following that discussion, the BGI staff dives into what to expect from the New Mexico offense and defense. They finish the show with predictions for this weekend's game.