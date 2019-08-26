News More News
PODCAST: 2019 Season Expectations And Predictions

Bryan Driskell
@BGI_CoachD
Football Analyst

The 2019 season is just a week away, and it's time for the Blue & Gold Illustrated staff to make its season predictions. After discussing the news of the suspension of a young receiver, senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell break down what the expectations are for the 2019 season, and what they predict will happen.


