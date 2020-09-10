 PODCAST: Notre Dame Depth Chart Takeaways, Previewing Duke
PODCAST: Notre Dame Depth Chart Takeaways, Previewing Duke

BlueandGold.com
Staff
The Irish Huddle podcast returns with BlueandGold.com's Lou Somogyi and Patrick Engel giving their thoughts, takeaways and surprises from the release of Notre Dame's depth chart ahead of the season-opener.

They also discuss the game against Duke, give their prediction and offer a few over/unders for individual and team stats.

You can listen to the podcast here or find us wherever you get your podcasts.

If you’d rather watch the podcast, click play in the YouTube video below. Like the video and subscribing to us on YouTube for more content.

