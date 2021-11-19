PODCAST: Notre Dame CFP scenarios, Georgia Tech preview
On Friday, Nov. 19 BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel joined Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM.
They start by discussing Notre Dame's most likely path to the College Football Playoff and discuss which teams the Irish need to lose in the season's final three weeks. Next, they preview the final home game for No. 8 Notre Dame (9-1) Saturday against Georgia Tech (3-7, 2-6 ACC).
----
