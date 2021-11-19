 PODCAST: Notre Dame Fighting Irish College Football Playoff scenarios, Georgia Tech preview
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-19 14:46:01 -0600') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Notre Dame CFP scenarios, Georgia Tech preview

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football head coach Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly and Notre Dame are inching closer to the College Football Playoff. (Photo by Bill Panzica)
Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_

On Friday, Nov. 19 BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel joined Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM.

They start by discussing Notre Dame's most likely path to the College Football Playoff and discuss which teams the Irish need to lose in the season's final three weeks. Next, they preview the final home game for No. 8 Notre Dame (9-1) Saturday against Georgia Tech (3-7, 2-6 ACC).

