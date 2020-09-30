On the latest episode of The Irish Huddle, BlueandGold.com’s Lou Somogyi and Patrick Engel discuss the news of Notre Dame resuming practice on Sept. 30, eight days after it was paused and a game was postponed due to COVID-19. They also take a look around the ACC after three weeks of games.

You can listen to the podcast here or find us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

If you’d rather watch the podcast, click play in the YouTube video below. Like the video and subscribe to us on YouTube for more content.