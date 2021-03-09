BlueandGold.com's Patrick Engel and Mike Singer give more thoughts on Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic quarterback Steve Angeli 's pledge to Notre Dame and break down five commitment candidates for the Fighting Irish in the 2022 class.

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.