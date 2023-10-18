News More News
ago football Edit

Podcast: Mike Renner takes stock of Notre Dame's NFL Draft prospects

Notre Dame nose tackle Howard Cross III has helped his NFL Draft stock with a breakout graduate senior season.
Notre Dame nose tackle Howard Cross III has helped his NFL Draft stock with a breakout graduate senior season. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)
Inside ND Sports
Staff

Notre Dame put a smackdown on USC on Saturday with three interception of quarterback Caleb Williams in a 48-20 win to end Notre Dame’s eight-week stretch of games without a break. Now the Irish are enjoying the off week, and so are Eric Hansen and Tyler James.

With a chance to reflect on Notre Dame’s season, they also wanted to look forward. So they asked Mike Renner, NFL Draft analyst for The Messenger, to join this week's Inside ND Sports podcast. Renner, a Notre Dame graduate, recently launched the Renner Ranks podcast.

On this week's Inside ND Sports podcast, Renner discussed what the Irish were able to do against Williams, the talent difference between the two teams, if ND QB Sam Hartman has helped his draft stock, offensive coordinator Gerad Parker's play calling, evaluations of DT Howard Cross III, OT Joe Alt, OT Blake FIsher, RB Audric Estimé, CB Cam Hart, DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste, DT Rylie Mills and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (25:38).

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

The podcast can be listened to above via SoundCloud or on your preferred podcast platform including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, Podbean and Pocket Casts.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

---------------------------------------------------------------

• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.

• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @cbowles01.

• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports

• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}