Notre Dame put a smackdown on USC on Saturday with three interception of quarterback Caleb Williams in a 48-20 win to end Notre Dame’s eight-week stretch of games without a break. Now the Irish are enjoying the off week, and so are Eric Hansen and Tyler James.

With a chance to reflect on Notre Dame’s season, they also wanted to look forward. So they asked Mike Renner, NFL Draft analyst for The Messenger, to join this week's Inside ND Sports podcast. Renner, a Notre Dame graduate, recently launched the Renner Ranks podcast.

On this week's Inside ND Sports podcast, Renner discussed what the Irish were able to do against Williams, the talent difference between the two teams, if ND QB Sam Hartman has helped his draft stock, offensive coordinator Gerad Parker's play calling, evaluations of DT Howard Cross III, OT Joe Alt, OT Blake FIsher, RB Audric Estimé, CB Cam Hart, DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste, DT Rylie Mills and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (25:38).

