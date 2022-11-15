Podcast: Mike Renner on Notre Dame's top 2023 NFL Draft prospects
Notre Dame dominated Navy for most of the first half in Saturday's 35-32 victory. Then the Midshipmen (3-7) dominated the Irish (7-3) for much of the second half. In a season filled with weird games, Notre Dame managed to produce another one worthy of the top shelf. But at least for the Irish, this one came in a victory.
The attention this week shifts to Boston College for the final home game of the season. That means several Notre Dame players will be playing their last game in Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday.
On this week's Inside ND Sports podcast, Eric Hansen and Tyler James wanted to get a sense of what awaits Notre Dame's NFL prospects. Mike Renner, lead draft analyst for Pro Football Focus joined the podcast to share his evaluations of Notre Dame's top 2023 NFL Draft prospects including TE Michael Mayer, DE Isaiah Foskey, OL Jarrett Patterson, S Brandon Joseph, CB Cam Hart, DT Jayson Ademilola and DE Justin Ademilola.
Renner also discussed how impressed he's been with OTs Joe Alt and Blake Fisher, what Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec should do this offseason, who ND should target as a potential QB grad transfer and more.
Then James and Hansen answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (29:15).
Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports. Pictured: Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer.
