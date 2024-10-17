Podcast: Mike Monaco on Georgia Tech's progress and other ACC observations

in other news
WSBT Video: How Notre Dame moves forward at cornerback without Ben Morrison
Eric Hansen joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to discuss No. 12 ND ahead of a Saturday matchup with Georgia Tech.
WBB: Notre Dame picked to win ACC; Hidalgo ACC Preseason Player of the Year
Sonia Citron, Olivia Miles join Hidalgo on preseason All-ACC team; Liza Karlen Kate Koval named to newcomer watch list.
MBB: Notre Dame's Markus Burton earns preseason All-ACC first-team honors
Irish picked to finish 10th in the expanded 18-team ACC in preseason media poll.
Notre Dame OC Mike Denbrock's press conference transcript, Ga. Tech week
Here's everything the Irish offensive coordinator had to say following Tuesday's ND football practice.
The Heat Index: What's left for Notre Dame after two flipped commits?
Details on The Insider Lounge
in other news
WSBT Video: How Notre Dame moves forward at cornerback without Ben Morrison
Eric Hansen joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to discuss No. 12 ND ahead of a Saturday matchup with Georgia Tech.
WBB: Notre Dame picked to win ACC; Hidalgo ACC Preseason Player of the Year
Sonia Citron, Olivia Miles join Hidalgo on preseason All-ACC team; Liza Karlen Kate Koval named to newcomer watch list.
MBB: Notre Dame's Markus Burton earns preseason All-ACC first-team honors
Irish picked to finish 10th in the expanded 18-team ACC in preseason media poll.
Notre Dame football will hit the road this weekend for the first time in more than a month.
No. 12 Notre Dame (5-1) will be up against a testy Georgia Tech team (5-2) in a special venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Such an occasion requires a special guest on the Inside ND Sports podcast, so Eric Hansen and Tyler James reached out to ESPN play-by-play broadcaster Mike Monaco, a 2015 Notre Dame graduate.
Monaco discussed what he learned about Georgia Tech from calling its 31-19 loss to Louisville earlier this season, the importance of quarterback Haynes King to Tech's offense, how he keeps track of ND, his impressions of Louisville and Virginia, how ND guided his journey into broadcasting, the best college football stadium atmosphere he's experienced and more.
Then Hansen and James answered questions from X/Twitter and The Insider Lounge (33:45).
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
The podcast can be listened to above via SoundCloud or on your preferred podcast platform including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Podbean, Pocket Casts and YouTube.
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports
- SDE
- OT
- CB
- OLB
- OT
- OT
- CB
- S
- DT
- TE