Podcast: Mike Monaco on Georgia Tech's progress and other ACC observations

Notre Dame football will hit the road this weekend for the first time in more than a month.

No. 12 Notre Dame (5-1) will be up against a testy Georgia Tech team (5-2) in a special venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Such an occasion requires a special guest on the Inside ND Sports podcast, so Eric Hansen and Tyler James reached out to ESPN play-by-play broadcaster Mike Monaco, a 2015 Notre Dame graduate.

Monaco discussed what he learned about Georgia Tech from calling its 31-19 loss to Louisville earlier this season, the importance of quarterback Haynes King to Tech's offense, how he keeps track of ND, his impressions of Louisville and Virginia, how ND guided his journey into broadcasting, the best college football stadium atmosphere he's experienced and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from X/Twitter and The Insider Lounge (33:45).

