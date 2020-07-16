BlueandGold.com’s Mike Goolsby, Mike Singer and Lou Somogyi discuss the commitment from 2021 offensive tackle Joe Alt, the chances of a football season this fall, whether or not Notre Dame should join the ACC, Tyler Buchner’s Elite 11 performance and more in the latest episode of the Irish Huddle.

The guys recorded this podcast via Zoom. You can listen to the traditional podcast above or wherever you listen to your podcasts, or you can watch the video below.

