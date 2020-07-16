 Irish Huddle Podcast: Former Notre Dame Fighting Iish Linebacker Mike Goolsby Sounds Off On The Chances Of 2020 Season
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-16 08:55:03 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Mike Goolsby Sounds Off On The Chances Of A 2020 Season

BlueandGold.com
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com’s Mike Goolsby, Mike Singer and Lou Somogyi discuss the commitment from 2021 offensive tackle Joe Alt, the chances of a football season this fall, whether or not Notre Dame should join the ACC, Tyler Buchner’s Elite 11 performance and more in the latest episode of the Irish Huddle.


Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

The guys recorded this podcast via Zoom. You can listen to the traditional podcast above or wherever you listen to your podcasts, or you can watch the video below.


CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CONVERSATION IN ROCKNE’S ROUNDTABLE

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}