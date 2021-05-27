PODCAST: Mike Goolsby Breaks Down Recent Notre Dame Commitments

Former Notre Dame captain and linebacker Mike Goolsby joins the show to break down several recent Fighting Irish commitments in the 2022 class. The recruits include tight ends Holden Staes and Eli Raridon , defensive end Darren Agu , linebacker Joshua Burnham and quarterback Steve Angeli .

Embed content not available

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_ and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.