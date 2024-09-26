Notre Dame wobbled it way to a 28-3 victory over Miami (Ohio) last weekend to set up a ranked matchup with No. 15 Louisville (3-0) in Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday (3:30 p.m. EDT on Peacock). Not only do the No. 16 Irish (3-1) need to win to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive, but they can do so against the same team that extinguished those hopes last season.

To help set expectations for Saturday’s game, former Notre Dame offensive lineman Mike Golic Jr. (2008-12) joined this week's Inside ND Sports podcast. Golic, cohost of the Gojo and Golic show on the DraftKings Network, discussed life as an Irish fan the last four weeks, what he's seen from head coach Marcus Freeman, ND's offensive line play, what the Louisville game will teach us about ND, quarterback Riley Leonard's development, why the offense hasn't taken off yet, if redemption matters on game day, restlessness in ND Stadium, UNLV's quarterback quitting the team and more.

Then Eric Hansen and Tyler James answered questions from X/Twitter and The Insider Lounge (26:31).

