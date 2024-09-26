PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1LTVZRN0JWWFhMJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUtNVlE3QlZYWEwnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Podcast: Mike Golic Jr. on Notre Dame's start to season, Louisville preview

Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Mike Golic Jr. hosts the Gojo and Golic show on the DraftKings Network with his father. (Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports)
Notre Dame wobbled it way to a 28-3 victory over Miami (Ohio) last weekend to set up a ranked matchup with No. 15 Louisville (3-0) in Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday (3:30 p.m. EDT on Peacock). Not only do the No. 16 Irish (3-1) need to win to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive, but they can do so against the same team that extinguished those hopes last season.

To help set expectations for Saturday’s game, former Notre Dame offensive lineman Mike Golic Jr. (2008-12) joined this week's Inside ND Sports podcast. Golic, cohost of the Gojo and Golic show on the DraftKings Network, discussed life as an Irish fan the last four weeks, what he's seen from head coach Marcus Freeman, ND's offensive line play, what the Louisville game will teach us about ND, quarterback Riley Leonard's development, why the offense hasn't taken off yet, if redemption matters on game day, restlessness in ND Stadium, UNLV's quarterback quitting the team and more.

Then Eric Hansen and Tyler James answered questions from X/Twitter and The Insider Lounge (26:31).

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTkyNDI1MDI0MCZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK
The podcast can be listened to above via SoundCloud or on your preferred podcast platform including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Podbean, Pocket Casts and YouTube.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzRSamZGakFEdE1RP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Click here to sign up!

