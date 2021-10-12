 PODCAST: Notre Dame Football midseason report card
PODCAST: Midseason report card, predictions for the second half

Patrick Engel, Tyler Horka, and Greg Ladky
The 5-1 Fighting Irish have reached the season's midpoint. The BlueandGold.com guys grade the Notre Dame football team, position group by position group, plus offer some predictions for the second half of the 2021 season.

Junior running back Kyren WIlliams leads the Irish with 370 rushing yards.
Junior running back Kyren WIlliams leads the Irish with 370 rushing yards. (Ken Martin)

{{ article.author_name }}