PODCAST: Midseason report card, predictions for the second half

The 5-1 Fighting Irish have reached the season's midpoint. The BlueandGold.com guys grade the Notre Dame football team, position group by position group, plus offer some predictions for the second half of the 2021 season.

Embed content not available

----

• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.