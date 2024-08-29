PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1LTVZRN0JWWFhMJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUtNVlE3QlZYWEwnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Podcast: Michael Floyd on freshman preparation and loud crowds

Former Notre Dame wide receiver Michael Floyd (3) caught 48 passes for 719 yards and seven touchdowns as a freshman in 2008. (Matt Cashore-USA Today Sports)
We are almost there. Kickoff is just around the corner for Notre Dame football’s season opener at Texas A&M (Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ABC).

There’s been plenty of talk about Notre Dame’s offensive line this week, but one of the storylines of the entire offseason for Notre Dame has been the wide receiver position. So Eric Hansen and Tyler James decided to bring on a guest for this week's Inside ND Sports podcast who knows quite a bit about making some big-time catches.

Michael Floyd, who remains Notre Dame’s career leader in receptions (271), receiving yards (3,686) and touchdown receptions (37) from his four-year Irish career (2008-11), joined the podcast to discuss playing in the opener as a freshman, why he had success in his first year with the Irish, how to develop chemistry with a quarterback quickly, the loudest college stadium he played in, the differences between the offenses of Charlie Weis and Brian Kelly, how his life has been impacted by his mistakes and the lessons learned from them and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from X/Twitter and The Insider Lounge (16:36).

The podcast can be listened to above via SoundCloud or on your preferred podcast platform including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Podbean and Pocket Casts.

---------------------------------------------------------------

