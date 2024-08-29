We are almost there. Kickoff is just around the corner for Notre Dame football’s season opener at Texas A&M (Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ABC).

There’s been plenty of talk about Notre Dame’s offensive line this week, but one of the storylines of the entire offseason for Notre Dame has been the wide receiver position. So Eric Hansen and Tyler James decided to bring on a guest for this week's Inside ND Sports podcast who knows quite a bit about making some big-time catches.

Michael Floyd, who remains Notre Dame’s career leader in receptions (271), receiving yards (3,686) and touchdown receptions (37) from his four-year Irish career (2008-11), joined the podcast to discuss playing in the opener as a freshman, why he had success in his first year with the Irish, how to develop chemistry with a quarterback quickly, the loudest college stadium he played in, the differences between the offenses of Charlie Weis and Brian Kelly, how his life has been impacted by his mistakes and the lessons learned from them and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from X/Twitter and The Insider Lounge (16:36).

