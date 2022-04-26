Podcast: Malik Zaire on Notre Dame quarterbacks, embracing former players

Notre Dame spring football came to a close Saturday with the Blue-Gold Game and there were plenty of lessons to learn both on and off the field about the future of the Irish program.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire (2013-16) was in South Bend last week for Notre Dame's Legacy Weekend and attended an Irish practice and the Blue-Gold Game. So Tyler James and Eric Hansen invited him on the Inside ND Sports podcast to tap into his insights.

On the podcast, Zaire discussed his time on campus last week, the importance of Legacy Weekend for former players, how what head coach Marcus Freeman is doing on that front differs from Brian Kelly, what he thinks of current quarterbacks Drew Pyne and Tyler Buchner, recruit Dante Moore and former quarterback Jack Coan, what he's been doing with Irish Players Club, Onora Whiskey, Lucky Lefty Podcast and more.

Then James and Hansen made NFL Draft predictions in Place Your Bets (25:23) before answering questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (35:59).