PODCAST: Making sense of the first Notre Dame football loss of the season
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
It's been nearly 48 hours since Notre Dame lost to Cincinnati, but there is still plenty to talk about as the Fighting Irish look to rebound this week at Virginia Tech.
BlueandGold.com’s Tyler Horka joined Darin Pritchett of WSBT Sports Radio on Monday morning to dissect where things went wrong for the Irish in their home defeat to the Bearcats.
Listen below.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.