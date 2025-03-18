Podcast: Kate Koval on freshman season, preparing for NCAA Tournament

March Madness and spring football have arrived on Notre Dame’s campus. The Irish will hit the football field on Wednesday for their first spring practice. Then the third-seeded women’s basketball team will host Stephen F. Austin on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Freshman forward Kate Koval joined Eric Hansen and Tyler James on this week's Inside ND Sports podcast to discuss experiencing her first Selection Sunday, what she's done since the ACC Tournament, how she adapted to the length of a college basketball season, the adjustment from starting to coming off the bench, how those starts in big wins will help her in NCAA Tournament, how often her family gets to see her play, the connection with former Irish women's basketball players, the key to getting back on track for the Irish to play to their potential and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from X/Twitter and The Insider Lounge (17:54).

