The search for Notre Dame’s next offensive coordinator is on. Head coach Marcus Freeman is working through identifying and subsequently interviewing candidates to replace Alabama-bound Tommy Rees. John Brice of FootballScoop.com wrote about Notre Dame's search Tuesday. He joined the Inside ND Sports podcast Wednesday to discuss how coveted Notre Dame's offensive coordinator position is, which candidates are being vetted by Freeman, who intrigues Brice the most, what Freeman will likely prioritize in this hiring, the emergence of Group of Five head coaches considering Power Five coordinator roles, what should be expected of Rees at Alabama and more. Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (30:26). SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTQ0MjY5MjYwOSZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Use code LUCKY to take advantage of DeadSoxy's BOGO Winter Sale for 50% off a second bundle or a free second pair of socks.