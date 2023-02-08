Podcast: John Brice on Notre Dame's offensive coordinator search
The search for Notre Dame’s next offensive coordinator is on. Head coach Marcus Freeman is working through identifying and subsequently interviewing candidates to replace Alabama-bound Tommy Rees.
John Brice of FootballScoop.com wrote about Notre Dame's search Tuesday. He joined the Inside ND Sports podcast Wednesday to discuss how coveted Notre Dame's offensive coordinator position is, which candidates are being vetted by Freeman, who intrigues Brice the most, what Freeman will likely prioritize in this hiring, the emergence of Group of Five head coaches considering Power Five coordinator roles, what should be expected of Rees at Alabama and more.
Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (30:26).
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
The Inside ND Sports podcast is presented by DeadSoxy. Click here to look at all the premium sock offerings from no-shows and casuals to traditional dress socks.
With the temperatures dropping we have entered PRIME sock season, and our friends over at DeadSoxy just announced their BOGO Winter Sale!
Right now when you buy 2 sock bundles you get the second bundle 50% off. Or get a FREE pair of socks with any single pair you purchase.
To get the deal, just put any 2 bundles or any 2 pairs of socks in your cart and apply the code LUCKY.
If you have bundles in there, it will take 50% off the least expensive bundle. If you have 2 pairs of socks in your cart, it will make the least expensive pair free!
Head over to DeadSoxy.com and stock up on this incredible Winter Sale.
As always, Stay Soxy!
The podcast can be listened to above via SoundCloud or on your preferred podcast platform including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean and Pocket Casts.
Thumbnail photo credit: AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @ByKyleKelly.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.