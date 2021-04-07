BlueandGold.com's Patrick Engel and recruiting insider Mike Singer are back with another episode of Pod Like A Champion.

In this one, John Alt, a former NFL offensive lineman and father of 2021 Notre Dame signee Joe Alt, joins the show to discuss his son's development, recruitment and his own career. The guys also also discuss a new offer that went out to a 2022 DE, what it means and an upcoming OL visitor.