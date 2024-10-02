Notre Dame football is getting to rest up during an important bye week following a 31-24 victory over Louisville. But there’s no rest for the Inside ND Sports podcast. So Eric Hansen and Tyler James reached out to a Notre Dame legend to spend some time with them this week.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Joe Theismann (1968-70) will be honored by the Knute Rockne Memorial Society on Oct. 11 with the Knute Rockne Spirit of Sports Living Legend Award. Theismann's recognition will come during the 100 Years of Notre Dame Quarterbacks event at the Embassy Suites at Notre Dame. Click here to reserve tickets to attend.

Theismann discussed on the podcast ND's start to the season, what Riley Leonard's been and can become as ND's quarterback, a comparison of Leonard and Jayden Daniels, the difference coaching makes at the position, the pressure of playing QB at ND, how he got the attention of ND's coaching staff as a freshman, playing for assistant coach Wally Moore, what he thinks of Marcus Freeman, his dislike for NIL, what receiving the Knute Rockne Spirit of Sports Living Legend Award means to him and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from X/Twitter and The Insider Lounge (34:37).

