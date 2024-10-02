PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1LTVZRN0JWWFhMJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUtNVlE3QlZYWEwnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Podcast: Joe Theismann reflects on Notre Dame career, Riley Leonard's play

Former Notre Dame quarterback Joe Theismann will return to campus later this month.
Former Notre Dame quarterback Joe Theismann will return to campus later this month. (Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images)
Inside ND Sports
Staff

Notre Dame football is getting to rest up during an important bye week following a 31-24 victory over Louisville. But there’s no rest for the Inside ND Sports podcast. So Eric Hansen and Tyler James reached out to a Notre Dame legend to spend some time with them this week.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Joe Theismann (1968-70) will be honored by the Knute Rockne Memorial Society on Oct. 11 with the Knute Rockne Spirit of Sports Living Legend Award. Theismann's recognition will come during the 100 Years of Notre Dame Quarterbacks event at the Embassy Suites at Notre Dame. Click here to reserve tickets to attend.

Theismann discussed on the podcast ND's start to the season, what Riley Leonard's been and can become as ND's quarterback, a comparison of Leonard and Jayden Daniels, the difference coaching makes at the position, the pressure of playing QB at ND, how he got the attention of ND's coaching staff as a freshman, playing for assistant coach Wally Moore, what he thinks of Marcus Freeman, his dislike for NIL, what receiving the Knute Rockne Spirit of Sports Living Legend Award means to him and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from X/Twitter and The Insider Lounge (34:37).

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

The podcast can be listened to above via SoundCloud or on your preferred podcast platform including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Podbean, Pocket Casts and YouTube.

• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.

• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.

• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports

• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports

