Podcast: Jim Tressel on Marcus Freeman's coaching rise at Notre Dame
It’s finally game week. On Saturday night, No. 5 Notre Dame will test itself at No. 2 Ohio State (7:30 p.m. EDT on ABC). And Irish head coach Marcus Freeman will finally stop getting asked what it will mean for him to coach against his alma mater.
Former Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel, who coached Freeman when he played linebacker for the Buckeyes (2004-08) and Freeman started his coaching career as a graduate assistant (2010), joined the Inside ND Sports podcast to discuss Freeman's rise through the coaching ranks, how he helped Freeman in his transition at Notre Dame, the challenge of playing big games on the road, how to learn about the opposite side of the ball as head coach, what he thinks of James Laurinaitis entering coaching, the success of Ryan Day and more.
Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (25:40).
