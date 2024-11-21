Podcast: Jim Lefebvre on Knute Rockne, Four Horsemen and Notre Dame-Army

Plenty of history comes to mind when Notre Dame and Army meet on a football field. And when the two teams meet on Saturday night in Yankee Stadium, it will come 100 years after the 13-7 Notre Dame win over Army that led Grantland Rice to naming The Four Horsemen.

This week's Inside ND Sports podcast guest knows all about the lore of that 1924 Notre Dame team. Jim Lefebvre is the author of "Loyal Sons: The Story of The Four Horsemen and Notre Dame Football’s 1924 Champions," which has re-released with a special centennial commemorative edition.

Lefebvre, who's also the executive director of Knute Rockne Memorial Society, shares his interest in the history of Notre Dame's football program, how he thinks Rockne would fare as a coach in modern college football, the qualities that Marcus Freeman shares with Rockne, the importance of Notre Dame-Army games a century ago, what made The Four Horsemen special, how this year's game will go, if Army can regain prominence in current era and more.

Then Eric Hansen and Tyler James answered questions from X/Twitter and The Insider Lounge (20:28).

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS