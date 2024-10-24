Podcast: Jerry Palm on Notre Dame's College Football Playoff outlook

Notre Dame extended its winning streak to five games Saturday with a 31-13 victory over Georgia Tech. The No. 12 Irish (6-1) may face a stiffer test on Saturday in New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium against 24th-ranked Navy.

Not only is the game critical to keep Notre Dame’s College Football Playoff hopes alive, but it will also be ND’s last chance to impress the playoff committee before its first rankings are released on Nov. 5. To discuss the College Football Playoff picture in a smarter way than Saturday’s ESPN broadcast, Eric Hansen and Tyler James reached out to CBS Sports College Football Playoff expert Jerry Palm to join this week's Inside ND Sports podcast.

Palm discussed his observations of Notre Dame this season, if the perception of the programs on ND's schedule are hurting the Irish, how Texas A&M's success is helping ND, why he thinks ND is likely to lose again this season, if bias has been shown in previous playoff committee rankings, how high ND could be ranked if it finishes 11-1 and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from X/Twitter and The Insider Lounge (24:46).

