Notre Dame rolled out of Syracuse with a 41-24 victory on Saturday behind the strength of its running game, defense and special team. The Irish (5-3) will need plenty of more that this Saturday when CFP No. 4 Clemson (8-0) comes to town for a prime-time matchup (7:30 p.m. EDT on NBC).

Given how important the running game has been for Notre Dame, Tyler James and Eric Hansen wanted to reach out to someone who knows a little bit about carrying the rock for the Irish. Legendary Notre Dame running back Jerome Bettis joined the Inside ND Sports podcast to discuss Notre Dame's start to the 2022 season, his confidence in Marcus Freeman, his appreciation for Audric Estimé, how Lou Holtz handled fumbling issues, ND's matchup with Clemson this weekend, attending the game on Saturday with his son, his memories of the 2020 Clemson game, what graduating from ND this spring has done for him and more.

Then James and Hansen answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (28:16).

