PODCAST: Irish Huddle - Where Have All The Athletics Gone?
Football analyst Vince DeDario and senior editor Lou Somogyi break down where we stand with the abrupt end of the winter sports seasons and the cancellation of the spring sports seasons at Notre Dame. Should student-athletes get additional eligibility? Will Notre Dame be allowed to practice in the summer? Will there be football in the fall? Where do we go from here? All this and more in this edition of the Irish Huddle.
