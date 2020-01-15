PODCAST: Irish Huddle - Rees to OC
Football analyst Vince DeDario and senior editor Lou Somogyi talk about the recent promotion of Tommy Rees to offensive coordinator but also the elevation of Lance Taylor to run game coordinator. There is also talk of the 2020 schedule and how it shapes up for the Irish as well as some early enrollee talk. All that and more in this edition of the Irish Huddle.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.