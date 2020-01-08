News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-08 17:03:23 -0600') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Irish Huddle - Phil Jurkovec Update

Vince DeDario • BlueAndGold
Football Analyst
@CoachDeDario

Senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Vince DeDario sit down and discuss sophomore quarterback Phil Jurkovec entering the transfer pool as well as an update on the offensive coordinator opening. Those topics and more on this edition of the Irish Huddle.

Sophomore quarterback Phil Jurkovec has entered the transfer portal and is ending his Notre Dame career
Sophomore quarterback Phil Jurkovec has entered the transfer portal and is ending his Notre Dame career (Photo by Bill Panzica)

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60


----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}