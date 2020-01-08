PODCAST: Irish Huddle - Phil Jurkovec Update
Senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Vince DeDario sit down and discuss sophomore quarterback Phil Jurkovec entering the transfer pool as well as an update on the offensive coordinator opening. Those topics and more on this edition of the Irish Huddle.
