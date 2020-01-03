News More News
PODCAST: Irish Huddle - New Year Updates

Football analyst Vince DeDario and senior editor Lou Somogyi update what has been going on surrounding the football program since the Camping World Bowl. Three new players have declared for the 2020 NFL Draft, a graduate transfer is on his way to South Bend and Todd Lyght has decided to move on from Notre Dame. All that and more in this edition of the Irish Huddle.

Junior tight end Cole Let has declared for the 2020 NFL Draft.
Junior tight end Cole Let has declared for the 2020 NFL Draft. (USA TODAY)

