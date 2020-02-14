PODCAST: Irish Huddle - New Coach and Players to Watch
Another edition of The Irish Huddle is up! Football analyst Vince DeDario and senior editor Lou Somogyi talk about the new reported defense hire along with their players to keep an eye on during spring practice. Who will emerge from the shadows to have an important role in 2020? All that and more on this edition of the Irish Huddle.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.