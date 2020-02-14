News More News
PODCAST: Irish Huddle - New Coach and Players to Watch

Vince DeDario • BlueAndGold
Football Analyst
@CoachDeDario

Another edition of The Irish Huddle is up! Football analyst Vince DeDario and senior editor Lou Somogyi talk about the new reported defense hire along with their players to keep an eye on during spring practice. Who will emerge from the shadows to have an important role in 2020? All that and more on this edition of the Irish Huddle.

Kevin Austin has an opportunity for a breakout year in 2020
Kevin Austin has an opportunity for a breakout year in 2020 (Photo by Bill Panzica)

