PODCAST: Irish Huddle - ND Gets The Win Over VT But Questions Remain
Senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Vince DeDario break down the last minute win for the Irish over Virginia Tech 21-20 on Saturday afternoon. The Irish are 6-2 following the victory but there is still a lot of work to be done.
