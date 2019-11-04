News More News
PODCAST: Irish Huddle - ND Gets The Win Over VT But Questions Remain

Vince DeDario
Senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Vince DeDario break down the last minute win for the Irish over Virginia Tech 21-20 on Saturday afternoon. The Irish are 6-2 following the victory but there is still a lot of work to be done.

