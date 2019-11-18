PODCAST: Irish Huddle - Navy Review
Senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Vince DeDario breakdown Notre Dame's 52-17 beatdown of Navy on Saturday. The defense was in the fact of Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry all day and Ian Book had a very nice outing aided by another dominant performance by Chase Claypool. The Irish sit at 8-2 on the season with two more games to go with a lot still to play for.
