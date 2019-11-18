News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-18 09:01:17 -0600') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Irish Huddle - Navy Review

Vince DeDario • BlueAndGold
@CoachDeDario
Football Analyst

Senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Vince DeDario breakdown Notre Dame's 52-17 beatdown of Navy on Saturday. The defense was in the fact of Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry all day and Ian Book had a very nice outing aided by another dominant performance by Chase Claypool. The Irish sit at 8-2 on the season with two more games to go with a lot still to play for.

Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save Big On A BlueandGold.com Subscription And Get Free Gear Too (click here for details!)


----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}