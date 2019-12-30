PODCAST: Irish Huddle - Iowa State Wrap-up
Senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Vince DeDario talk about the Camping World Bowl, Ian Book's decision to come back to Notre Dame for his 5th year, and where Notre Dame needs to improve if they want to take the next step as a program. All that and more in this final 2019 edition of the Irish Huddle.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.