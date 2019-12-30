News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-30 09:40:39 -0600') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Irish Huddle - Iowa State Wrap-up

Vince DeDario • BlueAndGold
Football Analyst
@CoachDeDario

Senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Vince DeDario talk about the Camping World Bowl, Ian Book's decision to come back to Notre Dame for his 5th year, and where Notre Dame needs to improve if they want to take the next step as a program. All that and more in this final 2019 edition of the Irish Huddle.

Notre Dame was victorious over Iowa State 33-9 in the Camping World Bowl Saturday.
