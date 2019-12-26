Senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Vince DeDario break down the Notre Dame versus Iowa State matchup taking place in the Camping World Bowl on Saturday at noon on ABC. There are some intriguing matchups to watch in including Ian Book versus the ISU secondary, Brock Purdy versus the ND secondary, Irish TE Cole Kmet versus ISU TE Charlie Kolar and ND C Jarrett Patterson versus ISU NG Ray Lima. It should be a fun matchup to watch. Lou and Vince break down these matchups and more on this edition of the Irish Huddle.