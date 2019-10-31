PODCAST: Irish Huddle - How Does Notre Dame Bounce Back vs Virginia Tech?
Senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Vince DeDario break down the Notre Dame and Virginia Tech game coming up this Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium. How will the Irish bounce back from the tough defeat in Ann Arbor? Vince and Lou discuss this and more on this edition of the Irish Huddle.
