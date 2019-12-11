PODCAST: Irish Huddle - Coaching Changes Imminent
Football analyst Vince DeDario and senior editor Lou Somogyi talk Chip Long's pending exit from the Notre Dame coaching staff and who might take over for the three year offensive coordinator. How does Brian Kelly approach this hire and is it the right move? All this and more on this edition of the Irish Huddle.
