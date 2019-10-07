News More News
PODCAST: Irish Huddle - Bowling Green Review

Vince DeDario • BlueAndGold
@CoachDeDario
Writer

Senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Vince DeDario break down Notre Dame's 52-0 win over Bowling Green. It was the Irish's first shut out since 2014 when a Brian VanGorder led defense put the clamps down on Michigan. There is always room for improvement though. The guys discuss this and more in this edition of the Irish Huddle!

