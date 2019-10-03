News More News
Podcast: Irish Huddle - Bowling Green Preview

Vince DeDario • BlueAndGold
Football Analyst Vince DeDario and senior editor Lou Somogyi discuss what Notre Dame needs to do to be successful against Bowling Green on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium.

