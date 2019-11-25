News More News
PODCAST: Irish Huddle - Boston College Review

Vince DeDario • BlueAndGold
Football Analyst

Senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Vince DeDario get together to talk about the 40-7 win for the Irish over Boston College on Saturday. It was a convincing 33 point win but even with the big margin of victory, it could have been bigger. The defense continues to impress, Jonathan Doerer keeps the pressure on BC and the offense got everyone involved.

The Irish defense dominated an outmatched Boston College offense.
