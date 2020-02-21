PODCAST: Irish Huddle - Biggest Spring Questions
Football Analyst Vince DeDario and senior editor Lou Somogyi are back with another round of the Irish Huddle. On this episode they talk about the newly released spring schedule, a new potential running back transfer and the biggest questions going into spring practice. All that and more on this edition of the Irish Huddle!
