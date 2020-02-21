News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-21 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Irish Huddle - Biggest Spring Questions

Vince DeDario • BlueAndGold
Football Analyst
@CoachDeDario

Football Analyst Vince DeDario and senior editor Lou Somogyi are back with another round of the Irish Huddle. On this episode they talk about the newly released spring schedule, a new potential running back transfer and the biggest questions going into spring practice. All that and more on this edition of the Irish Huddle!

Will RB Jafar Armstrong be the go to back this season?
Will RB Jafar Armstrong be the go to back this season? (Photo by Bill Panzica)

----

