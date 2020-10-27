PODCAST: Impressions From Seeing Prince Kollie, Finish To 2021 Class
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer saw Notre Dame commit Prince Kollie play in person Oct. 23 and discusses his observations. Plus, Singer and BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel break down how Notre Dame’s 2021 class finishes up and what could happen with the final few spots available.
You can listen to the embedded podcast episode below or find us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
If you’d rather watch the podcast, click play in the YouTube video below. Like the video and subscribe to us on YouTube for more content.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.